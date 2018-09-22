Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

LECO stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,577. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $480,155.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,958 shares of company stock worth $1,100,990 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,461,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,996,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,605,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

