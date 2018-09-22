Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of COR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 329,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,844. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,788,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,265,188 shares of company stock worth $253,540,426 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after acquiring an additional 231,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

