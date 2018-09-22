Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (AXP) to Announce $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. American Express posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,657,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,966. American Express has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,168. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 14,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

