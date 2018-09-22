Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce $4.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $4.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $19.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.47 million to $20.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,151,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,349,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,800 in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 5,284,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.