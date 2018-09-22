Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,516 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,196 shares of the airline’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. 7,793,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

