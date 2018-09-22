Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) will report $109.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.37 million to $123.01 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A reported sales of $113.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will report full-year sales of $435.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.98 million to $457.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $478.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $463.57 million to $500.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A.

Get QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A alerts:

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,351,000 after buying an additional 352,675 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,739,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,999,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the first quarter worth $41,380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 1,658.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 853,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.