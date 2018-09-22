Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioScrip Inc (BIOS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioScrip’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BioScrip posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $175.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOS. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of BioScrip stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. BioScrip has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venor Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 3.1% in the first quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,651,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 443,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioScrip by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,584,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioScrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioScrip by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BioScrip by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

