Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 606,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,385. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $676,304.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,165,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AxoGen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

