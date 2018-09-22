Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,964 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $188,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 6,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 141,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.62. 99,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $257.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.43%. analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.