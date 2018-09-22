Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,912 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,750,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,185,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Bank of America lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

