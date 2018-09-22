Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 12th

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

YRI stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,938. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$556.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%.

YRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.06.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

