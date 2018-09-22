Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

XENE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a current ratio of 20.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,872.67% and a negative return on equity of 95.43%. equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

