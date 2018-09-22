Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $23.73 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

