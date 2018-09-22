Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 1,487,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,994. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

