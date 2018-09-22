Wynnstay Group plc (WYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.41

Wynnstay Group plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.41 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 465 ($6.06) on Friday. Wynnstay Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 660 ($8.60).

In related news, insider Andrew Evans sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.37), for a total transaction of £39,120 ($50,957.41).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Retail segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and cereal and herbage seeds, and fertilizers to arable and grassland farmers, as well as trades in grains.

