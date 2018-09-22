WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $8.14 Million Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $265,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $333,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.09%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

