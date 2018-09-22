WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 115.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Davita worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

DVA stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

