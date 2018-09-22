WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 23,064 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.12 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 33.48%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

