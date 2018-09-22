WINCOIN (WC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,547.00

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, WINCOIN has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. WINCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,547.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WINCOIN Profile

WINCOIN (WC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co

Buying and Selling WINCOIN

WINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

