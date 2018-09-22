Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,929 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

