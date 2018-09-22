Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,495,931 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 2,428,642 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Summit Equities Inc grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 57,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

WES stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.28. Western Gas Partners has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.18%. equities analysts anticipate that Western Gas Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

