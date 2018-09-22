West Fraser Timber (WFT) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has C$97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$112.00.

Separately, TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$97.50.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$77.79 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$70.64 and a 12-month high of C$97.99.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported C$5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

In other West Fraser Timber news, insider Christopher Virostek acquired 600 shares of West Fraser Timber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.97 per share, with a total value of C$47,382.00.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

