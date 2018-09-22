West Branch Capital LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Visa Inc (V)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

V opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

