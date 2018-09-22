Weibo Corp (WB) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Weibo by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Weibo by 6.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Weibo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.32. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.54 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Weibo in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

