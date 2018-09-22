Waste Management (WM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of WM opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,704,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

