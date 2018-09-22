Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,870,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.01% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $238,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE opened at $30.92 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

