Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Avnet (AVT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Avnet worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avnet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,082,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Avnet by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avnet by 725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

NYSE:AVT opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. Avnet has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Avnet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.