Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 175,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.77 per share, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 417,966 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,494 shares of company stock worth $1,067,618 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 79.41%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.