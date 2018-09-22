Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,012,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after buying an additional 356,355 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $126.86 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

