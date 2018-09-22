Vitae 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,625.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Vitae has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00013691 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $27,625.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3,068.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000907 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007338 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 7,449,640 coins and its circulating supply is 7,422,323 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

