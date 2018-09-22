Virtusa (VRTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,670. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

