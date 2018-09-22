Virtusa (VRTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,670. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
