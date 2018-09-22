Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

“VKTX shares are up sharply (~+80%) after announcing positive top-line 12- week P2 data for VK2809, an oral thyroid beta receptor agonist (TRβ), in Non- Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C. We have reduced the risk in our model to 30%, from 50% and are increasing our price target to $28, from $14.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of VKTX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 681.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after buying an additional 2,562,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $19,552,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 99.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 696,398 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 129.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,100,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 620,242 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.