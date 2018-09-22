Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 791,307 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $23,435,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $19,762,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at $7,831,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

DNKN stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 255,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $17,675,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 530,808 shares in the company, valued at $36,731,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

