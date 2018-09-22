Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 735,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $345.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.70.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.