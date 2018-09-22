Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,638 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REI. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 103.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $151,000.

In related news, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman sold 90,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $1,022,141.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,441.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $11.09 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

