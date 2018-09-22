ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Receives $68.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

VSAT traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 619,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.81. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.75 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $2,004,391.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $45,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,965,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,304,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 800,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

