Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $128,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.