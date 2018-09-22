Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,026 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 781.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $2,562,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,423,980 over the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.48.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.63 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.