Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

