Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,993 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in US Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of USFD opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. US Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

