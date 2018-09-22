Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,946 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 847,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 828,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 597,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,386,000 after purchasing an additional 366,362 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,271,600 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

