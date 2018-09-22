Vericel Corp (VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post sales of $18.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $81.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $82.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $99.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $108,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vericel by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 720,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,068 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vericel has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.99.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

