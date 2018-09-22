Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Position Lowered by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 156.0% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 109.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

VTR opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

