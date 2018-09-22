Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

