Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Increases Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.1437 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,206. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.
About Vanguard Real Estate ETF
