Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Increases Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 1.1437 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,206. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

