Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $166.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.24 and a 1-year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

