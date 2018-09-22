Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5531 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $141.89 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

