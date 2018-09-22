ValuEngine Lowers First American Financial (FAF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of FAF opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.09%.

In related news, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $285,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $794,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First American Financial by 477.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 157,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 48.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $451,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

