ValuEngine Downgrades Olin (OLN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

OLN opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $204,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

