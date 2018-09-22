US Concrete Inc (USCR) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 2.45% of US Concrete worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 384,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 139,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $900.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $404.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $453,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,353,276.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.40 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and have sold 18,390 shares worth $936,288. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

